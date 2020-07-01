Indivior Wants 3rd Circ. To Undo Suboxone Class Cert.

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Indivior Inc. implored the Third Circuit to undo certification of a class action accusing the company of delaying generic competition of its opioid addiction drug Suboxone, arguing Wednesday that certification was improperly based on an overarching antitrust theory, rather than on individually evaluated claims. During an oral argument, Indivior attorney Jonathan B. Berman of Jones Day pointed to the court's precedential June 22 decision in In re: Processed Egg Products Antitrust Litigation, urging the three-judge panel to apply it to the current suit alleging methadone clinics overpaid for Suboxone as a result of an alleged "product-hopping" scheme. The Processed Eggs panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS