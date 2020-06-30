Fla. Court Lets Caterers Receive Offsite Alcohol Deliveries

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- By ruling that a Miami-area vendor can receive alcohol deliveries directly to offsite catered events, Florida's First District has served up both a major blow to state regulators but also a "hollow victory" for now for the business, its counsel said, with major events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court on Monday reversed a declaratory statement issued by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco, which said that licensed vendors, such as appellant MB Doral LLC, cannot receive alcohol deliveries at catered events where state law says they are allowed to sell alcohol "without...

