High Court Clarifies CFPB's Future, Complicates CFPB's Past

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- This week's U.S. Supreme Court decision resolving the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's structure reflects the wisdom of an old saying: Be careful what you wish for. The Seila Law LLC v. CFPB case involved a CFPB civil investigative demand, or CID, served upon a law firm, Seila Law. Seila Law refused to comply, arguing that the bureau was unconstitutional. In particular, Seila Law argued that the Dodd-Frank Act requirement that the bureau director be terminated only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office" was an unconstitutional infringement on the president's authority to fire executive branch employees....

