Hilton Not Liable For Man's Drowning, 1st Circ. Affirms

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Family members of a doctor who died while snorkeling off Puerto Rico can't revive their $20.5 million lawsuit against a Hilton resort because they didn't prove that the hotel's alleged negligence caused the man's death, the First Circuit said Tuesday. The appeals court said there was not sufficient evidence for a jury to review the lengthy list of disputes between the family and El Conquistador Resort in the northwest corner of the island — over the cause of death, ocean conditions and the availability of safety equipment — and conclude the resort was responsible for the death. The court opinion, written...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS