Canadian Pharma Co. Wants Investors' Stock-Drop Suit Nixed

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Canadian pharmaceutical company asked a New York federal judge Tuesday to toss a proposed stock-drop class action that alleges the company misled shareholders about the likelihood of a drug gaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying the company was transparent about the process. Tuesday's motion to dismiss argues that when Correvio Pharma Corp. applied in June 2018 for FDA approval of Brinavess after a stalled 2006 bid, it was hopeful a European study and other supportive data would show the drug was safe and effective. But after the FDA rejected the application, the company's stock price dropped...

