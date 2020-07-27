Fla. Court Backs $844M Deal In Soccer Club Plane Crash

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge said during a hearing Monday in Miami that he would enter final judgments to enforce an $844 million settlement for 43 victims of a deadly 2016 crash of a plane chartered by the professional Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense. Entry of the judgments by Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Martin Zilber will end the 2018 negligence and wrongful death suit against the owners and operators of the plane, but counsel for the plaintiffs said there is still much litigation to come, as they plan to seek collection from either the defendants' insurers or insurance broker through assignments of rights...

