Cook Chastises Firm For 'No-Injury' Vein Filter Bellwether

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Cook Medical Inc. told an Indiana federal judge on Tuesday that a national injury law firm has filed a host of "no-injury" cases, including the bellwether in the multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective vein filters.

Cook said that in the beginning of June, Eddie Clark Burrage's counsel, the Nations Law Firm, asked to dismiss his claims without prejudice on the grounds that he never anticipated that his case would go to trial and that the case should be tossed because it has a "negative value." That view of Burrage's case was not apparently shared with him or the firm's other clients in similar situations, Cook...

