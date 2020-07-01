UK Watchdog Calls For New Tech Platform Regulatory Regime

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition authority called on the government Wednesday to set up a new regulatory system to help rein in the power of Facebook, Google and other major technology platforms that generate money through digital advertising. The Competition and Markets Authority released the final report for its market study into online platforms and digital advertising on Wednesday, concluding that existing laws in the U.K. do not provide effective regulation and calling for a new regime inline with recommendations made by an expert panel last year. The government commissioned a task force in March to explore how to implement such a regime....

