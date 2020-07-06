Illinois Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The contentious biometric privacy realm in Illinois could be affected by two cases making their way through the state appellate courts this year, on issues of standing and possible preemption under workers' compensation laws. The Illinois Supreme Court is considering an issue in a credit card receipt case that could give biometric privacy defendants a new argument against standing for plaintiffs who don't claim actual damages in their lawsuits. And at the intermediate appellate level, a decision on whether Illinois' workers' compensation laws preempt employees' Biometric Information Privacy Act claims could affect the area seeing the most lawsuits filed under the...

