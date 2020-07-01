Colorado Sen. Floats Broadband Bill With $1B For Tribes

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on Tuesday introduced legislation to provide $1 billion to tribal governments and $30 billion to states that proponents say could boost competition and better service in parts of the country with limited broadband access. The bill, known as the Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy Act, or BRIDGE Act, would empower tribes and states to award funding for broadband projects with an emphasis on construction timelines under two years and gigabit-level speeds, according to a Tuesday press release. The legislation sets a minimum speed requirement for funded projects at 100/100 megabits per second....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS