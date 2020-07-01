Roche Cyrulnik, Selendy & Gay To Co-Lead TRON ICO Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP and Selendy & Gay PLLC will work together to represent a proposed class of investors in a suit in Manhattan federal court alleging blockchain software developer TRON Foundation and two of its co-founders made more than $70 million selling unregistered securities. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick's June 30 order appointed individual investors Corey Hardin, David Muhammad and Chase Williams as co-lead plaintiffs in the matter and approved the two firms to serve as their counsel. "Movants' proposed lead counsel are both experienced and qualified, have represented plaintiffs in multiple other securities class action litigations, have the...

