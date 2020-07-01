Investors Say Fund Cost Them $52M By Inflating Assets

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Investors in a Wisconsin-based fund focused primarily on gems and minerals are claiming in Illinois state court that they lost $52 million when fund operators and owners inflated the value of its assets and charged millions in fees. Tierney Sharif and Deanna Schneider filed a proposed class action against owners of Greenpoint Tactical Income Fund on Monday, saying they were misled by the stewards of the fund who inflated the value of rare gems it claimed to own, including some the fund never actually acquired. The fund, which was not specifically named in the suit and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS