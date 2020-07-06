Taylor English Expands Into Pa. With Two New Partners

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has reinforced its presence on the East Coast with two new offices in Pennsylvania helmed by two new partners, the firm announced Monday. The new offices in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are led by Chad Kaffer and Timothy B. Anderson, respectively. Both partners joined Taylor English's corporate and business department division in June. Taylor English's founding partner Joe English praised Kaffer and Anderson's "breadth of experience advising clients in complex matters" in a statement Monday, adding that the pair "will undoubtedly strengthen the firm and give us the opportunity to provide counsel to a new market with growing...

