Chicken Plant Hit With Sanctions By 'Flabbergasted' Judge

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge has imposed $28,320 in sanctions against chicken processing plant Mountaire Corp. for overredacting documents produced in discovery in a suit over alleged water pollution, saying he was already "flabbergasted" by the company's conduct but more recent revelations in the case show it's gone too far. In an opinion filed Monday, Judge Craig A. Karsnitz said that while he had warned Mountaire about its conduct, then exercised discretion by not issuing sanctions on the first request made by plaintiffs Gary and Anna-Marie Cuppels, this is the "third strike" for Mountaire and warrants punitive action to keep the case...

