Bus Shooting Victim Sues Greyhound For Negligence

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Greyhound Lines Inc. allowed a belligerent, armed man to board a bus and failed to protect the 41 other passengers on that bus when the gunman shot five people and killed a sixth, according to a complaint lodged in California state court Tuesday by one of the victims. Claudia Alvarez, 19, who was paralyzed in the shooting, brought negligence claims against Greyhound and assault and battery claims against the shooter, Maryland man Anthony Devonte Williams, who opened fire less than one hour into the overnight bus trip from Los Angeles to the Bay Area on Feb. 3. Alvarez alleged that the...

