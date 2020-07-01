Calif. Atty Reported To Bar For Real Estate Fraud

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court reported an attorney to the state's bar association after determining he engaged in real estate fraud to avoid paying a judgment of over $900,000 for charging a former client excessive fees. Nathan D. LaMoure violated California's ethics rules for lawyers by falsely testifying that he had no connection to Phustaerous Ltd., a company his former client, electronics manufacturer Mesa West Inc., claims the lawyer used to avoid paying a judgment that dates back to 2007, according to the Fourth Appellate District's opinion on Tuesday. The three-judge appellate panel found no error with the trial court's determination...

