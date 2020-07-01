Calif. Court Affirms Docs, Med Center Win In Jaw Surgery Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has affirmed a verdict in favor of two doctors and an outpatient surgery center over a botched jaw surgery, including a judge's decision to terminate a number of claims after the close of evidence in the trial, saying Wednesday that decision was not in error. Jaw surgery patient Lisa Hirsch sued doctors Silvia Nicolae and Donald Ruhland and La Veta Surgical Center after Hirsch said her clearly communicated request to be intubated fiber optically during her 2013 surgery — rather than with a traditional, more invasive rigid scope — was not honored. Hirsch's negligence and battery claims...

