RICO Charge Not Fit For 'Varsity Blues' Coaches, Judge Hears

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have no business hitting coaches and officials in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case with a racketeering charge, a federal judge heard Wednesday during a lengthy hearing over bids to pare the hard-hitting statute from the indictment. Attorneys for five defendants still fighting allegations that they took bribes through the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, to help the children of wealthy parents get into elite colleges said this case is "unprecedented" and told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani the government has failed in its efforts to show that the powerful tool used to combat organized crime befits the hodgepodge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS