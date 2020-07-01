In Reversal, Litigious Porn Co. Can Unmask Downloaders

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday that Strike 3 Holdings — a porn studio that has filed thousands of copyright lawsuits — must be allowed to unmask illegal downloaders, overturning a judge who sharply criticized the company's mass litigation. U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman granted subpoenas to identify the real people behind 13 internet accounts that allegedly downloaded Strike 3's films — a make-or-break procedural step in the more than 3,000 cases the studio has filed in recent years. The decision reversed an earlier ruling by a magistrate judge who said that Strike 3's subpoenas were "misleading" and could...

