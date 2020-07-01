NY Court Tosses $1.1M Med Mal Verdict In Sinus Surgery Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate court on Wednesday vacated a $1.1 million verdict in a suit accusing an ear, nose and throat doctor of botching a woman's sinus surgery and causing her to lose her sense of smell and suffer other injuries, saying there was a lack of relevant evidence. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously reversed a final judgment in a suit accusing Dr. Katherine Joy Shen and her practice group, Westchester Medical Group PC, of negligently performing a 2007 sinus surgery on Rena Berger, which caused Berger to permanently lose her sense of smell and altered...

