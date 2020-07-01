Ill. Panel Reverses Chicago Health Care Pension Fight Ruling

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court on Tuesday partially reversed a lower court's ruling in long-running proposed class action over pension fund obligations after the city of Chicago said it would stop providing its retirees with fixed-rate health care subsidies funded by city taxes. In a 23-page opinion, a three-judge panel held that an appellate court's previous opinion in the case was a narrow ruling, and didn't address whether pensions funds have an obligation to select a health care plan for city retirees. The panel said its earlier opinion doesn't foreclose the issue, and, therefore, the dispute must be remanded for the trial...

