High Court Warned Of Danger In 11th Circ.'s Expanded CFAA

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit's broad view of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act would criminalize ordinary internet activity like posting items in the wrong Craigslist category, lawyers for a former Georgia police officer claim in a case set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorneys for Nathan Van Buren, who was convicted of breaching the 1986 computer crimes law for using police systems to look up what he thought was an exotic dancer's license plate number, are arguing that the appeals court's ruling upholding that conviction sets a dangerous precedent. By finding that Van Buren violated federal law by exceeding his "authorized access" to a...

