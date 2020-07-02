4th Circ. Grounds Challenge To Baltimore Airport Construction

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Maryland county missed the deadline to challenge an updated plan for expanding cargo capabilities at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport by seven days and can't pin the delay on anyone other than itself, a Fourth Circuit panel has ruled. In a unanimous opinion on Wednesday, a three-judge panel dismissed Howard County's petition for review of the Federal Aviation Administration's approval for the airport to construct new buildings and other infrastructure for one of its cargo facilities. The county argued the approval was unlawful and violated the National Environmental Policy Act, but because the petition was filed more than 60 days...

