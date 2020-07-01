Lloyd's Best Buy Death Policy Dispute Sent To Arbitrator

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Wednesday sent a dispute between Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London and a delivery company over coverage of a wrongful death suit to arbitration, saying that Lloyd's status as a foreign company overrules Arkansas law barring arbitration in insurance policies. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks told J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. that the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards and a chapter of the Foreign Arbitration Act apply to the agreement, rather than Arkansas law. The dispute stems from a wrongful death suit by the family of Evelyn Udell, who in August 2019...

