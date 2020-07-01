WeWork Sued For $54M Over Broken Calif. Office Lease

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- WeWork's landlord at a Los Angeles office building said the coworking company owes at least $54 million in damages after it backed out of a 10-year lease agreement, according to a lawsuit lodged Tuesday in California state court. The landlord, 2221 Park Place Partners LLC, asserts in the seven-page unfiled complaint that in February 2019, it entered into a written 10-year lease agreement with WeWork to lease about 90,000 rentable square feet in a building in El Segundo in Los Angeles County. Following the execution of the lease, the landlord said it spent millions of dollars to provide WeWork with a...

