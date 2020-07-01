Major Real Estate Cos. Accused Of Age Bias In Facebook Ads

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A handful of major real estate companies were sued Wednesday in Maryland federal court over allegations they systematically discriminated against older residents in the Washington, D.C., area by targeting housing ads on Facebook to a young customer base. The New York City-based nonprofit Housing Rights Initiative and named plaintiff Neuhtah Opiotennione, a 55-year-old D.C. woman, lodged the proposed class action against several prominent companies, including Berkshire Communities LLC, Greystar Management Services LP, Fairfield Residential Company LLC and others. The Housing Rights Initiative and Opiotennione said the companies set up their Facebook advertisements so they would not appear to users over the age...

