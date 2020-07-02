Insurer Won't Defend Biz That Sold Access To Biometric Data

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Citizens Insurance Co. of America told an Illinois federal judge that it has no duty to defend Wynndalco Enterprises in a class suit accusing Wynndalco of violating biometric privacy by selling access to Clearview AI Inc.'s database to Illinois consumers. Citizens said Wednesday that Wynndalco failed to present a covered loss and its one-year business liability insurance excludes coverage for violation of any statutes or distribution of materials before the policy period. It is asking the court to hold that it has no obligation to defend Wynndalco for the underlying class suit. Wynndalco was accused of intentionally selling access to consumers'...

