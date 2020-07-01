Insys Execs Can't Dodge Prison During Appeal, Seek Delay

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit said Wednesday that Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and other former executives can't dodge prison while they appeal convictions on charges of scheming to bribe doctors to prescribe the company's fentanyl spray, but they're asking the trial court to put off their prison surrender date. The three-judge panel issued a short order shooting down Kapoor's arguments, which included his recent contention that a new trial ordered by the Fourth Circuit for a West Virginia doctor in an opioid case supported his own appeal because the jury may have been swayed by dramatic, but irrelevant, patient testimony....

