UK Gov't Recognizes Guaidó As Venezuela Prez, Judge Rules

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 1:06 PM BST) -- The British government has "unequivocally recognized" opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela, a judge ruled at a London court on Thursday as he found against the Nicolás Maduro government in a legal battle over access to €930 million ($1 billion) of gold stored at the Bank of England. The U.K. government has "unequivocally recognized" Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela, the High Court has ruled in a fight over $1 billion in gold. (AP) High Court Judge Nigel Teare said that "whatever the basis for the recognition, Her Majesty's government has unequivocally recognized Mr. Guaidó as president of Venezuela" rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS