Amazon Hit With ERISA Suit Over 'Deficient' COBRA Notice

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Amazon Corporate LLC violated federal law by failing to properly inform workers of their ability to keep their health care and threatening them with IRS fines and criminal penalties to discourage them from seeking continued coverage, according to a proposed class action filed in South Carolina federal court. Rhiannon Kendall says in her lawsuit filed June 30 that the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices Amazon sent to her were confusing and didn't include all the information required by law. They instead contained information about civil and criminal penalties meant to scare people away from the coverage. Under COBRA, which is...

