Netflix Can't 'Hide' Behind Dramatization, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The creators of a docudrama about the Central Park jogger rape case deliberately cast the then-head of the Manhattan district attorney's sex crimes unit as an "unmistakable villain," lawyers for the former official told a Florida federal judge Wednesday. Beyond the bogus depiction of Linda Fairstein as the primary architect of the criminal cases against five minority teens, the group painted her as morally responsible for their flawed convictions as revenge for her public defense of the prosecutions, according to the filing. Netflix, along with the series' director and a writer, "can be held liable for opinions based on false facts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS