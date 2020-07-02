J&J Investors Seek Cert. In Asbestos Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Johnson & Johnson investors asked a New Jersey federal judge Wednesday to certify it in a lawsuit alleging the company artificially inflated stock prices by hiding that its baby powder products were filled with cancer-causing asbestos. Lead plaintiff San Diego County Employees Retirement Association asked Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson to certify the class whose members bought Johnson & Johnson stock between Feb. 22, 2013, and Dec. 13, 2018. The retirement association asked to be named class representative and appoint Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as class counsel. San Diego County Employees Retirement Association,...

