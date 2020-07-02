Entrepreneur Who Gave Tips On Dad's Pharma Co. Gets Year

Law360, New York (July 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced entrepreneur Telemaque Lavidas on Thursday to a year and a day in prison for insider trading, after a jury convicted him of passing secrets to a trader friend about Ariad Pharmaceuticals, where his father sat on the board. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote also hit the 39-year-old Lavidas with three years of supervised release, community service, restitution that could be as high as $186,000 and a $50,000 fine. Lavidas, who was ordered jailed by Judge Cote in October and convicted by a jury in January, appears set to exit custody in late summer. He already...

