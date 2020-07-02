High Court Sends Booking.com TM Fee Case Back To 4th Circ.

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Fresh off its U.S. Supreme Court victory, Booking.com on Thursday won a bid to have the Fourth Circuit reconsider its attorney fees award to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after the agency lost their trademark dispute. The high court granted Booking.com's petition for a writ of certiorari and wiped out the Fourth Circuit's decision that ordered the travel site to pay $76,000 in attorney fees to the USPTO despite beating the agency's rejection of its trademark registration on its name. In sending the case back, the justices told the Fourth Circuit to reconsider the attorney fees in light of their...

