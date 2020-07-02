Jimmy John's Slams Class Certification Bid In No-Poach Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Jimmy John's employee can't certify a class in his suit challenging the company's no-poach agreements because the class would include conflicting class members and their claims can't be proven with common evidence, the sandwich chain argued in Illinois federal court. Jimmy John's argued Wednesday that employee Donald Conrad is asking U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel to certify a class "rife with conflicts" since it would include store managers and their employees, whose economic interests inherently butt heads. Conrad also wouldn't be able to use the same evidence to prove all class members' claims because evidence proves restaurants nationwide "had...

