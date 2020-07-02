Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Upholding Bike Chainring Patent

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday denied Fox Factory's request for a rehearing of a panel's decision upholding an Illinois rival's bicycle chainring patent, after the Georgia-based bike parts maker argued that the issues on appeal are the "mirror image" of another appeal that resulted in a related patent's invalidation. Fox Factory Inc.'s June petition for rehearing had claimed the Federal Circuit was operating under a "mistaken impression" of Fox Factory's argument when the panel found that the unexpected success of SRAM LLC's X-Sync chainring could be tied to U.S. Patent No. 9,291,250, and therefore the claimed invention isn't invalid as obvious....

