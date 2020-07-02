NJ Catering Biz Owners Not Liable For Drunken Party Fight

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge trimmed claims against owners of a catering company over a drunken fight that erupted after a hired entertainer found his Superman cape floating in a pool, saying owners of companies that serve alcohol don't have personal liability for the actions of their business. In Tuesday's order and opinion, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas dismissed without prejudice all of partygoer Alec Iacone's claims against Debra and Allan Janoff, who own the companies Crystal Plaza Group and Crystal Plaza Caterers. Iacone's June 2019 complaint included negligence claims against the two for the actions of their son Hunter Janoff,...

