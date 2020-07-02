Calif. Ryder Delivery Drivers Ink $5M Miclassification Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A motor carrier owner working for Ryder System Inc. urged a California federal judge Wednesday to sign off on a proposed $5 million class settlement to resolve claims that Ryder misclassified delivery workers as independent contractors to avoid paying all wages and job-related expenses. Prospective class representative Joseph Kimbo told the court that the proposed settlement fully resolves the wage and hour lawsuit accusing Ryder of misclassifying the individuals who transport and deliver furniture, appliances and other retail items as independent contractors at its warehouse in City of Industry, California, denying them rights and protections under California law, according to the...

