Tech Behemoths Say Yes To Testifying For Antitrust Probe

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Four of the biggest giants in tech — Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook — have agreed to sit in the House Judiciary Committee's hot seat later this summer amid the Democratic-led probe into their virtually unmatched market power. It would be the first time that the heads of all four tech behemoths appeared before Congress, whether virtually or in person, and may possibly mark the culmination of the antitrust subcommittee's investigation into the powerful quartet. The committee didn't return a request for comment Friday afternoon, but antitrust subcommittee head Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., tacitly confirmed the news via Twitter. The congressman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS