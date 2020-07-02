Calif. Air Medics Get Initial OK For $78M Wage Settlement

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has given a preliminary thumbs-up to a $78 million settlement that would resolve outstanding claims by a certified class of about 450 medical flight crew workers accusing helicopter operator Air Methods Corp. of committing various wage violations. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Y. Smith gave preliminary approval July 1 to a deal between the workers and Colorado-based Air Methods, which provides emergency air medical transport and treatment to people in life-threatening situations. The class, which was certified in 2015, had alleged that the company violated California labor laws by misclassifying flight crew workers in the Golden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS