CareerBuilder Beats 401(k) Fee Suit After Northwestern Does

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed a proposed ERISA class action against CareerBuilder LLC, rejecting allegations of excessive 401(k) plan fees by citing Northwestern University's recent defeat of similar claims in the Seventh Circuit. That appellate court held on March 25 that Northwestern's plan fees of between $153 and $213 per person were reasonable under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Therefore, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. wrote on July 1, CareerBuilder's similar plan fees of $131.55 to $222.43 per person pass legal muster as well. "Preliminarily, Divane resolves most of this case," Judge Dow wrote, referring to the Divane...

