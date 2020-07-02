PwC Employees Say Too Late To Add Them To TelexFree MDL

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Attempts to add a PricewaterhouseCoopers partner and manager as defendants in the multidistrict litigation over the TelexFree Ponzi scheme are pure "gamesmanship" and should not be permitted, the men told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday. In May, plaintiffs in the proposed class action sought to amend their complaint to add new defendants Richard Colabella and Jerry Puzey, the PricewaterhouseCoopers employees who led the work that PwC performed for TelexFree in early 2014. Colabella and Puzey object to the plaintiffs waiting until the suit is in its sixth year to add them, as their role in PwC was well known, they said, calling...

