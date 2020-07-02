GSK Takes Avandia Marketing Battle To Supreme Court

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to upend a Third Circuit ruling in a case over the marketing of the diabetes medication Avandia, saying the appeals court had taken an "impossibly capricious view" of the drug company's duty to provide information to regulators. In a petition filed June 26 and docketed July 1, GSK told the nation's highest court that the ruling handed down in December by the Third Circuit had misconstrued the requirements of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. GSK argued it had "fully informed" the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a proposed labeling change for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS