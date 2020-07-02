Sutter Health Indirect Purchasers Vie For Cert. In $489M Suit

Law360, San Francisco (July 2, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Health insurance plan purchasers seeking $489 million from Sutter Health on claims they overpaid because the hospital chain violated antitrust laws told a California federal judge during a hearing Thursday that their renewed class certification bid isn't doomed by a dispute over calculating damages. The proposed class of indirect purchasers alleging Sutter Health's anti-competitive behavior forced health plans to use its overpriced hospitals and gouged them with inflated hospital costs urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler not to let a damages allocation dispute stand in the way of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of class members' recoupment of damages foisted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS