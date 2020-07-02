DC Judge Knocks ICE For Detaining Teens, Altering Evidence

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday found that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement broke the law by not considering less restrictive housing options for migrant teenagers who turn 18 in government custody, and knocked the agency for altering evidence before trial. Following an 18-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras concluded that ICE "frequently" fails to ask about alternative housing for these teenagers, such as group homes and sponsors, before transferring them to adult detention facilities and instead gives officers "unbridled discretion to make age-out custody determinations however they would like." The agency also "does not train officers on proper...

