NPC International Fields Creditor Questions At Hearing

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The largest Pizza Hut and Wendy's franchisee in the U.S. appeared in a Texas bankruptcy court Thursday alongside its second-lien lenders, who complained about being left out of the talks that produced a restructuring agreement with first-lien lenders. NPC International won approval at the telephonic hearing for its standard first-day Chapter 11 motions, but lienholders and franchisors raised questions about its restructuring support agreement, or RSA, and sale plans. NPC filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with an RSA it said had the support of the holders of 85% of its $743 million in first-lien debt and 17% of the holders of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS