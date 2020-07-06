Oil & Gas Bankruptcies May Hit Snags Amid FERC Turf War

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently expanded its turf war with bankruptcy courts when it determined that Chesapeake Energy Corp. must get its blessing to ditch pipeline contracts in Chapter 11, and attorneys say the growing oil and gas bankruptcy wave sets the stage for more jurisdictional fights. FERC's June 22 order that the Natural Gas Act gives it concurrent jurisdiction with the bankruptcy court over Chesapeake's gas transportation agreements — made with respect to a pipeline owned by midstream giant Energy Transfer LP — echoes the agency's 2019 orders that the Federal Power Act gives it concurrent jurisdiction over the power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS