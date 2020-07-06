Epstein's Ex Awaits Bail Hearing From Brooklyn Jail Cell

Law360, New York (July 6, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell awaited a bail hearing from a Brooklyn, New York, jail cell Monday after her arrest in New Hampshire on charges of helping deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse minor girls. Maxwell, 58, should remain in custody pending her trial on charges of conspiring with Epstein to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said in a weekend letter. "Maxwell has three passports, large sums of money, extensive international connections, and absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison...

