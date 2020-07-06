Blaszczak Ruling's Broad View Of Property May Trouble Press

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- One man received an actual draft report from a government agency, used it in the normal course of his work, and might receive a Pulitzer; another man received some information related to an upcoming proposal by a government agency, used it in the normal course of his work, and was convicted for stealing government information and sentenced to 36 months' imprisonment. After a recent federal appellate decision in New York, the decision about how to treat the disclosure of government information, and information about what the government may do, rests in the hands of your local federal prosecutor. Theft of Government...

