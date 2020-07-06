Yelp Points 9th Circ. Toward New Rulings For TCPA Texts Row

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Yelp has asked the Ninth Circuit to consider a couple of new decisions that strengthen its argument for upholding dismissal of a suit claiming the review giant is liable for texts that Buffalo Wild Wings sent out to customers using its software. The online-reviews company put the pair of recent decisions on the Ninth Circuit's radar Thursday, asking the panel to take a look before it decides whether to dredge from the depths claims that Yelp Inc. is vicariously liable for the wing chain's Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations. One decision from the Seventh Circuit affirmed a ruling in yet another case that...

